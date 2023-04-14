Kogi APC Primary: Onoja, Asuku, Others Withdraw From Race

…as Bello endorses Auditor General, Ododo

Muhammad Bashir

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Kogi State scheduled for Friday, the Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja, and the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, Pharmacist Mohammed Abdulkareem Asuku, four others have withdrawn from the race.

The withdrawal was announced at the stakeholders’ meeting of the party held on Thursday in Lokoja.

The meeting was held at the party’s Secretariat and hosted by the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello who therefore unveiled his preferred candidate as the Auditor General of the state, Ahmed Usman Ododo.

Meanwhile, Onoja and Asuku announced their withdrawal from the governorship race via their respective verified Facebook pages shortly after the meeting in Lokoja.

Onoja, whom many had thought will naturally succeed Governor Bello before now, posted a cryptic message on Facebook, which reads: “To God be the glory for life and divine health. My appreciation to my leader, HE Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and all my supporters for your love and prayers.

Let love, patience, and perseverance lead. I am forever grateful.”

For his part, the governor’s Chief of Staff, Asuku, who was also seen as a frontrunner because of his closeness to the governor, posted: “Alhamdulillah! Alhamdulillah !!Alhamdulillah !!!

All praises and adoration are due to the highest God the greater of the entire universe and the sustainer of the same who has to safeguard my life and that of my immediate family and well-wishers to witness this moment in my life.

“I sincerely appreciate His Excellency, my benefactor, for all that Allah has been using him to do in my life. As such, I hereby submit myself publicly to the decision taken today and I will forever live to remain loyal and dedicated to the decision of my party as I enjoin all my well-wishers to work with us for our great party APC to become victorious in the November 11th General Election.”

In a similar development, other aspirants like Mr David Adebanji Jimoh; a former Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Ashiru Idris; Okala Yakubu, and Momoh Jubril have also withdrawn from the governorship race.

However, the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, Zamfara State Governor, Mohammed Bello Matawale said that all other aspirants who have not withdrawn from the race are free to participate in Friday’s primary to be held across the state.

Other aspirants contesting for the party’s ticket, include serving Senator Smart Adeyemi from Logo West, Deputy Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Murtala Ajaka, former Minister of State, Labour, Prof. Stephen Oseni, Son of late Kogi Governor, Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, among others.