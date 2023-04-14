Politics

Kogi APC Primary: Yahaya Bello Lauds Party Members Over Massive Turnouts

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has lauded the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for their large turnout and orderly conduct in the ongoing party gubernatorial primary election across the 239 wards of the state. 

Bello gave the commendation on Friday while speaking to newsmen at his Agasa Ward, Okene Local Government Area during the exercise. 

He also commended voters for their peaceful conduct, attributing the large turnout of voters to the peaceful environment his administration created.

The governor urged them to vote for a candidate that believed in the ‘New Direction’ administration for continuity and sustainable development for the overall good of the state. 

While also commending security agents for maintaining law and order, the governor, however, urged them to be civil in their approach.

“You can see the massive turnout of party members in this ward. These are financial members with an up-to-date financial commitment to our party in line with Article 9.3 (i) and (ii) of the APC Constitution.

“From the reports I received so far, the turnout is good all over the 239 wards in the 21 local government areas of the state,” Bello said.

According to reports, the results coming in show that Hon Usman Ahmed Ododo, the immediate past Auditor-General for Local Government is in the lead.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

