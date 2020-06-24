Kogi Assembly member dies

A member of the Kogi State House of Assembly, representing Ibaji state Constituency, Mr John Abah has passed on after a protracted sickness.

The deceased, according to the Chairman House Committee on Information in the Assembly, Hon. Ahmed Omiatta, made his final breath on Wednesday at an undisclosed private hospital in Abuja.

“We regret to announce the demise of Hon John Abah, member representing Ibaji constituency at the Kogi State House of Assembly.

“I wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the good people of Ibaji and the immediate family of the deceased,” the Chairman said in a statement in Lokoja.

It was learnt that the late lawmaker has been in and out of hospital over a lingering but undisclosed ailment before his eventual demise.

Abah, a chartered accountant from Ejule-Ojebe in Ibaji Local Government veered into politics and won the Ibaji state constituency seat in 2015 into the state House of Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He, however, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) shortly before the March, 2019 State Assembly Election and clinched the ticket for a second term.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole has described the death of Abah as shocking.

