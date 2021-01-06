Kogi Assembly not rubber stamp of executive, says Speaker

The Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mathew Kolawole, yesterday said that the state legislative arm is a partner in progress with the executive arm of government towards the development and peace of the state, just as he denied that the House is neither a toothless bull dog nor a rubber stamp legislature.

Kolawole, who was responding to questions from journalists at an interactive session in Lokoja, said the state assembly had been discharging its responsibilities as expected. The speaker, who disagreed with the belief that the legislature must be confrontational in its dealings with the executive arm, said such attitude would not augur well for the government and the people of the state. He said: “The Kogi State House of Assembly is not a rubber stamp.

What will be the benefit to the ordinary man if the Assembly engages in needless friction with the state executive under our amiable governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello. “Why should people crave needless disharmony between the executive and the legislative arm? Citing the example of what transpired under the 8th National Assembly, he said the stalemate that ensued between the executive and the legislature under the leadership of Senator Bukola Saraki, erstwhile Senate President, did not augur well for ordinary Nigerians.

