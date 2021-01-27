Metro & Crime

Kogi auto crash claims lives of four workers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

 

Four staff of BN Ceramics Company Ajaokuta lost their lives in a ghastly vehicle accident along Ajaokuta road on Wednesday morning.

The accident, it was learnt, occurred at about 10.00 am and involved a bus and Toyota saloon car.

According to an eye witness both vehicles had a head on collusion when the driver of the bus over took another vehicle at a sharp bend.

The Kogi State Sector Commander (FRSC), Mr. Solomon Agure while confirming the accident, said three out of the nine staff of the BN Ceramics Company died in the accident.

He added that the staff had worked over night and where heading home after closing when the accident happened.

“The injured we have rushed them to hospital for medical treatment,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the management of BN Ceramics, in a statement, expressed its condolences over the death of its workers.

“The Management condoles with the family of those who lost their lives and will pick up the medical bills of those injured,” the statement said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Obaseki deploys riot police to enforce curfew

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA BENIN

Edo residents seize police chopper     Governor Godwin Obaseki yesterday ordered the deployment of anti-riot policemen to ensure full compliance of the 24 hours curfew, which he imposed on Edo State.   The officers took positions at strategic locations in Benin and other trouble spots across the state. At press time, calm had returned […]
Metro & Crime

Traffic offences: FCT clamps down on dispatch riders, arrests 50

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Department of Road Traffic Services, on Wednesday arrested 50 dispatch riders for ridding against traffic and also violating the traffic light rules. DRTS Director, Wadata Bodinga , who disclosed this while presenting the arrested riders and their impounded bikes, noted that the recklessness of these riders can no longer be […]
Metro & Crime

NURTW members invade Ondo Assembly, scare away reinstated lawmakers

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

    Tension heightened in Akure, Ondo State, yesterday when members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state invaded the state House of Assembly complex.   Sources within the Assembly said the NURTW members were brought in to prevent four suspended lawmakers who were recently reinstated by an Akure High […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica