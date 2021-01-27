Kogi auto crash claims lives of four workers

Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

Four staff of BN Ceramics Company Ajaokuta lost their lives in a ghastly vehicle accident along Ajaokuta road on Wednesday morning.

The accident, it was learnt, occurred at about 10.00 am and involved a bus and Toyota saloon car.

According to an eye witness both vehicles had a head on collusion when the driver of the bus over took another vehicle at a sharp bend.

The Kogi State Sector Commander (FRSC), Mr. Solomon Agure while confirming the accident, said three out of the nine staff of the BN Ceramics Company died in the accident.

He added that the staff had worked over night and where heading home after closing when the accident happened.

“The injured we have rushed them to hospital for medical treatment,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the management of BN Ceramics, in a statement, expressed its condolences over the death of its workers.

“The Management condoles with the family of those who lost their lives and will pick up the medical bills of those injured,” the statement said.

Like this: Like Loading...