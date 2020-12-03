Kogi: Bandits behead court guard on his farm

Herder chops off farmer’s limb

Bandits have chopped off the head of a court guard, Suleiman Abdulkareem, at Bagana in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State. Also, a man, Joseph Samuel, had his limb cut off by a suspected herder at Abejukolo, also in Kogi State. Abdulkareem, a security guard with an Upper Area Court in the area, was murdered on his farm.

The victim ran into some gunmen who attacked, hacked him to death and cut off his head. The locals said the deceased was an easy going man who maintained a good relationship with his neighbours. He went to harvest some farm produce when he was killed.

Residents said when the news of his gruesome murder filttered into town, the vigilantes and hunters mobilised themselves to the scene, but the assailants had left before they got to the scene. They said Abdulkareem’s murder was one too many as many people had fallen to the guns and machetes of the bandits who often waylaid their victims who were either returning from the markets or farms. Bagana, a village of over 20,000 inhabitants, situated on the bank of River Benue and about 15 kilometres from Abejukolo, headquarters of Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State, has witnessed several attacks by bandits and herdsmen.

The community has recorded over 300 deaths and wanton destruction to valuables. The residents said the murder of a helpless civil servant, posted to the town to perform his legitimate duty, had brought to the fore the lack of the presence of security agents in the area. They disclosed that about two months ago, a traditional ruler in the village was abducted, killed and dumped on his farm by yet-to-be-arrested bandits.

“We have been under attacks since 2013. The marauders would come to the town, attack us, kill our able-bodied men and burn down the village. “This happened in 2015 and 2019. We have lost more than 300 people and almost half of the village has been burnt down. “As we speak to you, most of our people have relocated to neighbouring states of Nasarawa, Benue and other villages in Kogi State. Some of us who remain are sleeping with one eye closed, with fear of unexpected attacks from the bandits, herdsmen and some ethnic militias,” one of the residents said. Meanwhile, Samuel was attacked on his farm for challenging the herdsman whose cows destroyed the former’s farm.

The victim, at press time, was at the General Hospital, Abejukolo, where medical personnel were battling to save his life. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the local government, DSP John Ogbebor, confirmed the two incidents. Ogbebor told New Telegraph on the phone that on receipt of the distress call, he drafted his men to the scene but unfortunately, the perpetrators had left before their arrival.

