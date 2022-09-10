Kogi: Bandits kill 4, injure 2 Bagana traders

Gunmen, suspected to be bandits, have killed four persons, while two others sustained various degrees of injuries at Ofeapo along Idrisu -Bagana Road in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State. The victims, who were said to be returning from the war-torn Bagana market around 8.30 pm on Thursday, were waylaid and killed by the suspected bandits.

The victims, who were mainly traders, were travelling in a motorbike aka Keke NAPEP when gunmen opened fire on them at a close range killing four on the spot, while the two lucky survivors had been rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment. However, the police spokesperson, SP. William Aya, while confirming the incident, said one person, (a rider of the motorcycle), was killed while two others sustained injuries and were rushed to medical facilities in Abejukolo, headquarters of Omala LGC. He said that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Egbuka, had mobilised a tactical squad and officers of the Division to the scene to possibly fish out the perpetrators.

The paramount ruler of Omala Local Government Area Traditional council, HRH Boniface Musa, while condemning the dastardly act prayed to God to give the families of the victims fortitude to bear the loss. He decried the incessant attacks on the Bagana people by unknown gunmen, lamenting that the killings had taken the peace process back at a time when all hands had been on deck for the safe return of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) to their homes. He appealed to the state Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello to as a matter of urgency wade into the lingering Bagana crisis that has led to killing tens of people and rendered many homeless. The inhabitants, while speaking to our correspondent amidst sobbing, decried the barbaric actions of the assailants who shot and killed Mrs Zainabu Abdullahi in front of her six-month-old child, and chopped off the head of another victim as the lad mysteriously survived the attack.

