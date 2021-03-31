Sports

Kogi: Bello, Aghahowa score as novelty match ends all square

Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

 

Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello was on the score sheet from the spot kick for the Kogi State Executive Council team on Tuesday when they played a 1-1 draw with a team of Ex Super Eagles players at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja
The state played host to the likes of Austin Okocha, Peter Rufai, Kanu Nwankwo, Taribo West, Tijani Babangida, Mutiu Adepoju, Victor Aghahowa, Victor Ikpeba, Ike Shorumu, Uche Okechukwu, Jo Bonfere and a host of ex-internationals who all featured in the star-studded game
The Governor in his address, after the highly entertaining match, noted that such sporting activity was significant being that it would serve as a reminder to Nigerians how united we were as a nation during the glory days of these legends.
He affirmed that their passion and dedication to the nation aside from bringing glory to nation went a long way to integrate the various sections of the country who despite their ethnical differences united together for the greatest good of the country
The governor stated that as against some elderly ones who were preaching the gospel of disintegration and regional separations, the youth of the nation have jointly affirmed that united they stood against every form of ethnical divisions.

Reporter

