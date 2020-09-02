Kogi: Bello scales oppositions’ final hurdle

FELIX NWANERI reports on the judgement of the Supreme Court, which dismissed the various suits that challenged the reelection of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Monday’s judgement of the Supreme Court, which affirmed the re-election of Yahaya Bello as governor of Kogi State has brought an end to the legal battle over the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the Confluence State. The governor, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) but the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Musa Wada and his Social Democratic Party (SDP) counterpart, Natasha Akpoti as well as their respective parties rejected the outcome. According to results declared by the electoral commission, Bello defeated his closest rival, Wada, with a margin of 216,518 votes.

The APC candidate polled 406,222 votes, while his PDP counterpart had 189,704 votes out of the 624,514 total votes cast by 636,202 accredited voters. Akpoti came a distant third with 9,482 votes. Bello won in 12 out of the 21 local governments in the state, while Wada won in the remaining nine councils. The governor, who hails from Okenne Local Government Area in Kogi Central Senatorial District, won all the five local governments in the area. The councils are Okenne, Okehi, Adavi, Ogorimagongo and Ajaokuta.

He also won five out of the seven local governments are in the Kogi West Senatorial District. The local governments he won in the area are Lokoja, Ijumu, Kabba-Bunu, Kogi (KK) and Mopamuro. Bello also won in Ibaji and Olamaboro councils for APC to win two out of the nine local governments in Kogi East Senatorial District.

Wada, who is an Igala from Dekina Local Government Area won in Kogi East Senatorial District, but failed to make impact in Kogi Central and Kogi West senatorial districts. He won seven councils in Kogi East and two local governments in Kogi West.

The PDP candidate won in Dekina, Ankpa, Bassa, Idah, Igalamela-Odolu, Omala, Lokoja, Yagba East and Yagba West. But rejecting results of the polls as announced by INEC, PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said the elections were “the biggest fraud of the century.” Secondus said the PDP reviewed documentary evidence, including video clips, graphic pictures, witness testimonies, manipulated results sheets, proofs of alleged compromise of INEC officials and other facts, to establish the culpability of the police and INEC in the electoral fraud. He, therefore, called on the international community to place travel bans on officials of the electoral commission and Police high command for the roles they allegedly played during exercise.

His words then: “The world watched with horror as killer security agents brutalized voters and carted away ballot boxes to government facilities where results were written in favour of the APC and handed to a heavily compromised INEC, which has become part of the crime, to announce.

“No fewer than 30 innocent compatriots were killed and many more injured in this organised crime against humanity by the APC, the police and INEC. The only crime of the citizens was their expressed determination to vote for the candidate of their choice as clearly manifested in the results from the polling centres before the forceful seizure of the electoral processes.

“Most distressing is the gruesome incineration of one of our party’s woman leaders in Kogi State, Mrs. Acheju Abuh, in her home by APC thugs, a crime that was abetted by unscrupulous security agents. Our party holds that this electoral fraud and crime against humanity, including established culpable homicide committed by the APC, security agents and INEC cannot be allowed to pass.”

Wada, who also rejected the Kogi governorship election result, described the poll as not only a scam, but a replica of war orchestrated by the APC and security agents deployed to the state. “As far as my party and I are concerned, this election is not only a scam, but more like a war because there was connivance between the ruling party and security agents to perpetuate wide spread malpractices through intimidation of voters, snatching of ballot boxes, thereby subverting the will of the people.

“If this kind of election continues, I think there should be no need for election as just allowing people to come out to vote is a mere formality. What they did at the collation centres is not the true reflection of the electorate’s choice,” he said at that time.

He insisted that the entire results from the 21 local government areas of the state were not the true reflection of the people’s choice, adding the results were written by the APC and accepted by INEC. According to him, true results from polling units across the state showed that he was the winner of the election. “I, Engineer Musa Wada, won the November 16 gubernatorial election in Kogi State and I have all it takes to prove my case when the time comes.”

The opposition party and its candidate were not alone in condemning the conduct of the poll. Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and most election observers equally called for cancellation of the entire election, alleging that the conduct fell short of acceptable standard. The Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room, for instance called for total cancellation as it represents a major dent to Nigeria’s democracy. Convener of the group, comprising about 400 civil rights organisations,Clement Nwankwo, particularly warned that forthcoming elections in the country would be characterized by bloodbath if the election is allowed to stand.

His words: “In Kogi State, the levels of violence perpetrated by the two major political parties seriously undermined the elections, deterred voters and made the exercise a farce. Accordingly, Situation Room is calling for the cancellation of the entirety of the Kogi State election.” Similarly, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) described the Kogi governorship election as falling below minimum standard of a credible election. A report of the association’s Election Working Group led by its Chairman, Afam Osigwe, read in part: “The credibility of the entire process was put in issue by the overwhelming incidents of harassment and intimidation of voters and electoral officials, destruction of electoral materials, snatching of ballot boxes and votes and the killings of persons.

“In light of the large scale acts of violence, disruptions of the electoral process, snatching of electoral materials by armed persons some of whom were dressed in police uniform, coupled with sporadic gunshots that scared voters away from voting centres, as observed by the NBA EWG, the elections in Kogi State failed to meet the minimum standards of a credible election.”

Apparently dismissing PDP’s claim, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is APC’s undisputable leader, advised the main opposition party and others, who were not satisfied with the results of the Kogi poll and that of Bayelsa State to seek redress in court.

He noted that officials of (INEC and the security agencies did their best within the ambit of the law to ensure free, fair and credible elections, noting: “All those dissatisfied with the outcome of the elections should in seeking redress, approach the courts.” Bello, who also expressed readiness and that of his party to meet any of his opponents in court, however acknowledged that “going to the tribunal is their right and if they so wish, we will meet in court.”

Journey to through the courts

After the claims and counter-claims over the election, the battle shifted to the courts. Wada and Akpoti of the SDP particularly headed to the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, where the filed separate suits challenging the declaration of Bello as winner of the poll.

But, in a judgement of two-to-one on May 23, the tribunal affirmed Bello’s election. Two of the three members of the panel dismissed the petition filed by PDP and Wada. Justice Kashim Kaigama, who headed the three-man panel and another member, Justice Baraka Wali, held that the petitioners failed to prove any of the grounds of their petition. But dissenting, Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele nullified Bello’s election and ordered the electoral umpire to conduct fresh elections in seven local government areas where the petitioners proved their allegations of over-voting, thuggery, voter intimidation, massive thumb printing and other electoral malpractices. It was also victory for Bello at the Court of Appeal on July 4.

The appellate court not only dismissed Wada’s appeal, it affirmed Bello as the governor of the state. It also dismissed the appeals filed by Akpoti’s SDP, the Actions Peoples Party (APP) and the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP). Dissatisfied again with the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Wada and Akpoti headed to the Supreme Court, which is the final arbiter in the matter. But in a unanimous judgement on Monday, a seven- member panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed, held that both appeals lack merit and subsequently dismissed them. Besides the CJN, other members of the panel were Justices Uwani Abba-Aji, Inyang Okoro, Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, Sylvester Ngwuta, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun and Amina Augie. Justice Abba-Aji, who read the judgement prepared by Okoro, affirmed the earlier judgements of the two lower courts, which upheld Bello’s victory at the poll. The apex court resolved all the five issues raised for determination in the appeal against the PDP and Wada. All the five issues were resolved in favour of Bello, APC and INEC.

Subsequently, the apex court declared the appellants’ appeal as lacking in merit. “Having resolved all the five issues against the appellants, it is abundantly clear that the appeal is devoid of any scintilla of merit and it is accordingly dismissed,” the court ruled. On Akpoti’s appeal, the apex court held that “there was no reason to interfere with the judgements of the Court of Appeal and tribunal.” The apex court also held that the appellants did not provide particulars of forgery to support the claim of forgery against the deputy governor, Edward Onoja. It further held that there was no evidence of rigging or evidence that the respondents connived among themselves to rig the election.

On the issue of exclusion, Justice Abba- Aji noted that the appellants blew hot and cold at the same time when they in one breath said that the logo of the SDP was not on the result sheet while in another said it was written in longhand. Subsequently, it dismissed the party and Akpoti’s appeal.

