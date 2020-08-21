News

Kogi born artist hits airwaves again

A Kogi born music maestro, Felix Olame, has once again hit the airwaves with a soul-lifting song.
The song has since become a must play among his followers. This is even as many music lovers are surfing the YouTube and other social media to savour the new release.
Featuring DJ Strange and Peace Azuka, Olame has said that his kind of music is the one that give hope to the hopeless as well making the society a better place.

As he promised to intermittently come out with more bangs, He also disclosed songs should be content based and philosophical poised at addressing the needs of the society.
He pleaded with his fans and other Nigerians to stay tuned for more entertaining singles from him.

He seized the opportunity to advise Nigerian youths to hold on tenaciously to morality, hard work, dedication and diligence.
He urged them to shun every form of violence and corrupt practices that are capable of tarnishing their image as well as that of their families, Nigeria and the world at large.

Olame expressed gratitude to his thousands of fans who have displayed unalloyed support to him over the years. He promised not to let them down but to always compose and release songs that preach love, peace and cohesion.

