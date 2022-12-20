News

Kogi: CACOL, CACOBAG, 8 other anti-corruption groups back Agbakoba

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Frontline anticorruption activists have risen strongly in support of the position of a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, against what they described as politicisation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

According to them, the Commission’s recent actions, especially against the Kogi State Government, portray it as a “compromised political tool”.

The activists, who are leaders of various frontline anti-corruption organisations, including Centre for Anti-corruption and Open Leadership, Centre for Public Accountability, Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance, Africa Labour Research Centre, and Secureworld and Liberty Initiative for Peace, among others, specifically called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the EFCC to order and move to save the image of the Government as regards its commitment to an unbiased war against corruption.

Singling out what they described as an unending persecution of the Kogi State Government, the activists said the EFCC’s job was not tidy as it had given a loud impression that there was a political axe to grind with the State beyond the mandate of the Commission.

Those who signed the statement on behalf of their various organisations include: Executive Chairman, Centre For Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, Debo Adeniran; Chairman, Secureworld and Liberty Initiative for Peace and Co-National Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Mark Adebayo; Executive Director, Africa Labour Research Centre, Biodun Sowunmi; Executive Director, Centre For Public Accountability, Olufemi Lawson, and a legal practitioner, Emeka Igwe.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Facebook whistleblower Haugen urges Zuckerberg to step down

Posted on Author Reporter

  In her first public address since she leaked a trove of damaging documents about Facebook’s inner workings, whistleblower Frances Haugen urged her former boss, Mark Zuckerberg, to step down and allow change rather than devoting resources to a rebrand. “I think it is unlikely the company will change if [Mark Zuckerberg] remains the CEO,” […]
News

Glo-Sponsored‘African Voices Changemakers’ spotlights graphic, lifestyle artistes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Globacom-sponsored CNN International’s magazine programme, African Voices Changemakers, will this weekend host a graphic and a lifestyle artiste, both of whom are consistently working to dismantle the negative narrative of Africa and Africans on the world. The guests on the 30-minute magazine programme will be South African artist, filmmaker, and fine art photographer- Justice […]
News

Jeff Chukwuma: Attorney extraordinaire who dreams of making Chukwuma Law Group the best of Florida.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Back in 2020 in the wake of the George Floyd-inspired Black Lives Matter movement, attorney Jeff Chukwuma had offered suggestions on how to improve law enforcement transparency and end police brutality. His brainstorming with his online followers, however, did not go well with some people, including the President of Broward County PBA who had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica