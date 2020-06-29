Kogi CJ dies at 64 after protracted illness

T

he Kogi State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah, died yesterday after a protracted illness.

The late CJ, whose death was officially announced by the state government, was said to have been battling with terminal illness since 2016.

Late Ajanah, who was the longest serving CJ, after Justice Umaru Eri, was appointed as the state CJ in 2009.

This was exactly a week after the President of the Kogi State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Shuaibu Ibrahim Atadoga, died.

The state government, which announced Ajanah’s death in a press statement, signed by the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Mr. Kinsley Fanwo, described the passing of the legal luminary as a blow to the people of the state.

The statement reads: “The passing of the legal luminary is a massive blow to the government and people of Kogi State for his brilliant justice administration throughout his career as a Judge and his tenure as the Chief Judge of Kogi State. He will be highly missed for his tenacity of purpose and outstanding commitment to the sanctity of the temple of justice. He was a colossus in the noble profession of law. The State Government will work with the family of the late Chief Justice to give him a befitting burial. His shoes will be impossible to fill.”

The former governor of Kogi State, Ibrahim Idris, in his condolence message, described the death of the CJ as a great loss to the state.

Idris said the CJ’s death came at a time when the state needed his professional and fatherly roles. Idris recalled his working relationship with the late CJ, stressing that he was unbiased as a public officer.

Idris urged the family to take solace in the fact that the late CJ, lived an exemplary life.

