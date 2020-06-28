Kogi CJ dies at 64

Kogi State has been thrown into mourning following the sad news of the death of the Chief Judge, Justic Nasir Ajanah who passed away Sunday after a long battle with illness.

The late Chief Judge, whose death was officially announced by the state government, was said to have been battling with terminal illness since 2016.

Late Ajanah, who was the longest serving Chief Judge after Justice Umaru Eri, was appointment in 2009.

His death is coming exactly one week after the President of the Kogi State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Shuaibu Ibrahim Atadoga, died.

The state government, who announced Ajanah’s death in it press statement signed by the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Mr. Kinsley Fanwo, described the passing of the legal luminary, as a blow to the people of the state.

“The Kogi State Government wishes to announce the demise of Hon. Justice Nasir Ajana. Until his death, Nasir Ajana was the Chief Judge of Kogi State.

“The passing of the legal luminary is a massive blow to the government and people of Kogi State for his brilliant justice administration throughout his career as a judge and his tenure as the Chief Judge of Kogi State.

“He will be souly missed for his tenacity of purpose and outstanding commitment to the sanctity of the temple of justice. He was a collosus in the noble profession of law.

“The state government will work with the family of the late Chief Justice to give him a befitting burial. His shoes will be impossible to fill,” the statement said.

Former Kogi Governor, Ibrahim Idris in his condolence to the famiy of the deceased, described the death of the former Chief Judge, as a great loss to the state.

