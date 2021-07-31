News

Kogi commences automation of tax registration, collection

Muhammad Bashir Lokoja In its efforts to curb leakages and sharp practices in the tax administration, Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS), has said it has concluded plans to commence an automated taxation policy.

 

The acting Executive Chairman of the KGIRS, Mallam Yusuf Abubakar, told Journalists in Lokoja during an interactive session on Thursday in his office.

 

He said the measure has become necessary given the nefarious activities of touts and their collaborators in the various agencies connected to assessment, taxation, revenue collection and final lodgement to the state coffers.

 

Abubakar who was miffed by the level of corruption in the revenue sector said that most of the documents bandied by holders are fake and urged the people, the sincere and patriotic citizens to key into the new policy.

 

While commending the banks and other financial institutions like the Insurance companies for their cooperation and understanding, the Chairman maintained that the rights of the taxed will be protected.

 

While assuring that the policy will access, and collect revenue, it will, according to him, also give reports to the government on lapses and improvements.

 

The electronic process, the Chairman said, will reduce traumatic experiences of the taxpayers lining up to exercise their obligations to the government. He announced that in areas where banks and the internet could not reassess through banks, the ordinary POS can be a ready alternative.

 

According to the Chairman, the business concerns both private and corporate will pay all assessed charged amounts of revenue expected to them through banks and any nearby revenue collection agencies.

