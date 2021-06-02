News

Kogi community receives electrification boost

The Okada village in Ayetoro-Gbede, Kogi State recently received a boost of electricity following an intervention of Mr. Michael Obanewo. Obanewo, an engineer, who works with one of the major telecommunication companies in the country, said that the about 2km electrification extension project was among his many ways of giving back to his community.

While making this known at the project site recently, Obanewo shared his thoughts on this intervention, saying: “We need to love our people as we love ourselves. Most of us enjoy almost all the basic amenities in the cities but do we choose to remember those left behind in the village? They also deserve to live a good life and also enjoy all that is basic.” Obanewo who has since indicated interest to represent his Kabba-Bunu-Ijumu Federal constituency in 2023, added that the recent employment of two sons of the community in the telecommunications industry among others are some of his recent interventions in his Ayetoro-Gbede community.

