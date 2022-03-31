Metro & Crime

Kogi Correspondents Chapel condemns Onoja’s abduction

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja Comment(0)

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kogi State Council has condemned in totality the abduction of the President/Founder of Enemona Josh Humanitarian Foundation, Ambassador Gabriel Onoja at his residence along Wada Road in Lokoja.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Chairman of the chapel, Elder Friday Idachaba and Secretary Oyibo Salihu and which was made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Thursday.

The statement described the incident as unfortunate, saying the rising insecurity in the society has become so bad to the extent that security operatives can no longer protect the lives and property of the citizens in the society.

The chapel therefore called on the state government, Kogi State Police Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Hunters Association of Nigeria to intensify efforts to bring him back alive.

Ambassador Onoja was on Thursday morning whisked away from his house in the state capital by six gunmen allegedly dressed in police uniforms.

The gunmen, who went to the house in a Sienna Space Bus, allegedly brutalized the 35-year-old philanthropist before they took him to an unknown destination.

 

Our Reporters

