Kogi council poll: We won’t use Card Reader – SIEC

Muhammad Bashir Lokoja The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), has said it would not use card readers for the conduct of Local Government Election scheduled to hold on December 12, in the state. The Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Maman Nda Eri, stated this yesterda

y, during the commission’s media conference, in Lokoja. According to him, usage of thecardreaderduringthecouncil election would be illegal as it was not recognised by the law. He, however, stressed that INEC voters register and Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) willbeused during the process.

Speaking further on the election, he said both accreditation and voting would go on simultaneously, as movements on election will be restricted.

“Accreditation and vot ing shall be done simultaneously and voting shall start by 8:00am, then end by 3:00 pm on the same day to give room for collation of votes.” “All movements shall be restricted except for those on essential and election duties.

Businesses/Markets/Shops shall remain closed within the stipulated election period.

“Voting shall take place at all designated polling stations; loitering shall not be tolerated at polling zones. We shall not hesitate to countermand the polls where security is breached,” he added.

He said announcement of Chairmanship results will be done at the respective local government collation centres, while councillorship results will be announced at the respective ward. The SIEC chairman therefore expressed confidence that the December 12th council election in the will be credible and acceptable.

