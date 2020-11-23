Kogi council poll: We won’t use card readers – SIEC

*Vow to produce credible poll

The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), has said it will not use card readers for the conduct of the local government election scheduled to hold December 12.

The Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Maman Nda Eri, stated this Monday, during the commission’s media conference, in Lokoja, the state capital.

According to him, usage of the card readers during the councils’ election, will be illegal as it is not recognised by law.

He, however, stressed that INEC voters’ register and Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) will be used during the process.

Speaking further on the election, he said both accreditation and voting will go on simultaneously, as movement on election day will be restricted.

“Accreditation and voting shall be done simultaneously and voting shall start by 8:00am then end by 3:00 pm on the same day to give room for collation of votes.

“All movement shall be restricted except for those on essential and election duties. Businesses, markets and shops shall remain closed within the stipulated election period.

“Voting shall take place at all designated polling stations, loitering shall not be tolerated at polling zones. We shall not hesitate to cancel the polls where security is breached,” he added.

