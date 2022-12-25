Metro & Crime

Kogi declares Thursday holiday as Buhari visits to commission legacy projects

The Kogi State Government has declared Thursday, December 29, 2022 a public holiday as the state prepares to receive President Muhammadu Buhari for the commissioning of legacy projects of the Governor Yahaya Bello-led administration.

A statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, on Sunday, urged the people of Kogi State to come out en-masse to receive the President and display the hospitality they are known.

The state government also urged all labour unions and security agencies in Kogi State to ensure full compliance.

The statement reads “The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR shall be visiting Kogi State on the 29th of December, 2022 to commission legacy projects across the state.

“In view of this and to ensure a hitch free reception of Mr President, the Government of Kogi State under the leadership of His Excellency Alh. Yahaya Bello wishes to announce that Thursday 29th of December, 2022 has been declared as a public holiday.

“The decision is to enable the people of the state to receive our President. We urge all our labour unions and security agencies to ensure full compliance.

“Government wishes to call on the people of the State to come out enmasse to receive Mr President and display the hospitality we are known for as he will be commissioning life-touching legacy projects across the state.”

 

