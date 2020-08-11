News

Kogi deputy gov picks N.9m hospital bill of Israel Adekunle

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir LOKOJA Comment(0)

Kogi State Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja, yesterday picked up the N.9 million hospital bill of 12-year-old Israel Adekunle at the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja to save his life.

 

The gesture was part of the deputy governor’s birthday anniversary. Isreal Adekunle from  Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area, had undergone two major surgeries, but his parent could not afford the third surgery until the deputy governor came to their rescue by picking the N.9 million needed for the operation.

 

The deputy governor visited some motherless homes and hospitals to assist the less privileged and patients as part of activities marking his 46th birthday celebration.

 

At the Specialist Hospital, a middle-aged woman accosted the deputy governor with tears that her son would die if a surgery was not carried out on him.

 

Moved by her plight, the deputy governor promptly doled out N.9 million for the operation to save the life of the young boy. Onoja, who became emotional over the situation, said the only joy a man would have in life is to give a helping hand to the poor and the needy.

