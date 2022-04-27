News

Kogi East Senate: PDP screening c’ttee disqualifies Okpanachi, Suleiman

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Kogi East Senate: PDP screening c’ttee disqualifies Okpanachi, Suleiman

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Assembly Screening Committee in Kogi State, on Wednesday, disqualified Ubolo Itodo Okpanachi and Aminu Abubakar Suleiman from the Kogi East senatorial contest over various acts of misconduct.

The result of the screening exercise released on Thursday in Lokoja, the state capital, showed that while Isaac Alfa and Victor Adoji received the nod of the committee to proceed with their senatorial aspirations, Suleiman and Okpanachi were disqualified from the race.

Suleiman was screened out because he is not a registered voter in the senatorial district, and is therefore ineligible to participate in the senatorial election. The committee is said to have noted that the fact of him not being eligible to vote or take part in an election in the senatorial district, automatically foreclosed his chances of benefiting from any vote cast in the district. Suleiman, the committee further noted, has not voted for anyone in Kogi East and hence not qualified to run.

Okpanachi, on the other hand, was not cleared because of his alleged involvement in anti-party activities and a plethora of other petitions challenging his legibility to contest. He is alleged to be a mole of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a party he is said to have joined, and at some point was given an appointment on its platform.

Though the 2017 constitution of the PDP, as amended, allows members who defected from the party to return, such returning members are to fulfill certain conditions to be considered for elective positions, which in the estimation of the screening committee, Okpanachi has not fulfilled.

These conditions, as spelt out in Chapter 2, Part 1, subsections 16 and 17, of the party’s constitution, have to do with the procedures for rejoining the party, status of a decampee and other membership-related matters.

The disqualified aspirants, meanwhile, are said to have indicated interest in approaching the party’s screening appeals committee to seek redress, which if successful, could provide veritable grounds for litigation against the party in the future.

Meanwhile, out of the seven aspirants vying for the Kogi Central Senatorial seat, four including a former Senator, Ahmed Ogembe, were disqualified.

Similarly, an aspirant to the House of Representatives from the Idah Federal Constituency, Hon. Ismail Inah Hussein, was disqualified on the grounds of anti-party activities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Over 10,000 doctors execute MeCure online consultations

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Against the background of rising demand for online consultations or Tele-Medication services, which has picked up exponentially ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, over 10,000 doctors would be providing online health care services.     In order to cater to this huge demand of telemedicine, the MeCure Smart, a smartphone app (msb.ng) which […]
News

Kaduna bandits renege on deal after payment of N50m ransom, 5 motorcycles

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

Only 28 out of the 121 abducted students of the Bethel Baptist High School in the Maraban Rido area, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis have been freed after their abductors reneged on the agreement reached for their release. The students were released late on Saturday night, but were only ferried into the school premises and […]
News

Gbajabiamila seeks common passport, market, others for full African integration

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has advocated full integration in Africa using the legislative instrument to have a common passport, market and a single customs and monetary union. Gbajabiamila made the call at the opening of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Africa Region 51st Conference in Abuja on Thursday. He […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica