Kogi: EFCC now tool of oppression, opposition parties tell Buhari

Major opposition political parties in the country have lambasted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly politicising anti- graft war and allowing itself to be used to intimidate some politicians within and outside the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the recent face-off between the Kogi State government and the EFCC over an alleged N20 billion Kogi State Salary bail-out account at Sterling Bank that was purportedly frozen by the court, the parties accused the EFCC of chasing an agenda and being used by some APC henchmen to label some politicians as corrupt through unverified cases. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday at the Ikolo Awka residence in, Anambra State, on behalf of Allied Political Parties for Good Governance and Building Nigeria Legacy, Ralphs Okey Nwosu, the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) canvassed the urgent need for President Muhammadu Buhari to call the leadership of the anti-graft agency to order, stressing that the agency had become a tool of oppression. Nwosu said: “The EFCC and other agencies of government must learn to focus on their jobs and stay away from politicians; extricate themselves from politics and begin to function as preventive organisations. Brinkmanship is destructive of government establishments and institutions. “A stitch in time saves nine. Mr President and the Presidency should be concerned with the history Buhari leaves as he finishes his tenure.”

Nwosu argued that the EFCC had wanted to rubbish Kogi State government but for the prompt opening and explanation of the state government. While commending the state government on its transparent rebuttal, Nwosu asked the EFCC to desist from tarnishing the image of perceived enemies with “unverified cases.”

He said: “Matters involving a commercial bank and a state government can be effectively investigated if the purpose is noble without such public exacerbation and politicking. If not for their prompt response, and opening its door instantly, the government of Kogi State would have been rubbished which I believe was the intention. “Apparently, some people feel very uncomfortable with the World Bank letter released a few weeks ago that was reported in many newspapers commending the governor of Kogi State for refunding $4.63million surplus funds under the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management project (NEWMAP); and his recent report card as the best state in women and youths mainstreaming into government,” the political parties said. Nwosu stressed that he had never met Governor Bello, but noted that he had shown capacity for inclusion.

“The recent world reports on his inclusive leadership and the boldness and transparency with which the state has confronted the recent EFCC perfidy should endear him to good men and women in APC,” he noted. He stated: “Last week, the biggest topic in the news was the face-off between the government of Kogi State and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The country woke up to the news that the EFCC had frozen a purported Kogi State salary bailout account domiciled in a bank ‘over a N20bn loan meant to augment the salary payment and running cost of the state government’ but kept in an interest-yielding account with the bank. “Counsel to the EFCC, Abass Muhammed, told the court that the order to freeze this so-called account was necessary in order to abate further dissipation of the funds in the said account.

The agency went further to state that instead of using the money for the purpose it was meant, Sterling Bank acted on the instruction of the Kogi State government, transferred the money from the loan account and placed it in a fixed deposit account. The EFCC lawyer said in the report that Sterling Bank had yet to present any credible evidence to show that the facility was well secured. “Devoid of politics, the supposed court order obtained by an agency that is meant to be a foremost law enforcement agency in Nigeria should be taken on the face value as authentic news, which needs no further questioning. “But facts emanated from well-meaning Nigerians and institutions barely 24 hours after, in almost all newspapers and the electronic media that the EFCC might have acted on absolute falsehood.

Like this: Like Loading...