Kogi electoral body: We’re set for LG polls

The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) yesterday said that it has concluded arrangements to conduct a more credible and acceptable local government election in the 21 council areas of the state.

Chairman of the commission, Hon. Mamman Nda Eri, stated this while inspecting non-sensitive materials for the December 12 local government polls.

He said other materials needed for the election, such as ballot boxes, voters’ cubicles had since been sent to the respective local government areas.

“Every local government electoral officers are to come and pick their materials, so that they move on and do what is obtainable and according to the law. “I want to tell you that we are set, and by the grace of God we will achieve and give the best for the people of the state.”

Responding over the fear of difficult terrain in rural areas, Eri said most of these areas were no long difficult because water that could have hindered movement had already receded.

