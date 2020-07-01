Kogi gov: Late CJ didn’t die of COVID-19

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday disagreed with the National Centre for Disease Control’s (NCDC) claim that the late Chief Justice of the state, Justic Nasir Ajanah, died of COVID-19. Justice Ajanah, who died on Sunday, was said to have been infected with the deadly virus at the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre.

The governor while reacting to the NCDC’s claim at the third day prayers for late chief justice, called on the people of the state not to give in to fear, saying that COVID-19 was an importation into the country that was forced on the people. He said the disease was not as worst as banditary, Boko Haram and genocide put together, adding that it ‘was artificial but unfortunately sold to Nigerians.’

He said the late chief justice died a natural death, urging the people not to attribute his death to anything other than natural as was been insinuated by certain persons for political and mischief purposes.

He advised citizens if the state “not to give in to fear and evil of the issues of COVID-19”, adding that “it is a diseases that has been imported, propagated and forced on the people for no just cause.”

He pointed out that nothing kills faster than fear, urging the people not to accept “cut and paste, as COVID-19 is only out to create fear, panic, pandemic, orchestrated to reduce and shorten the lifespan of the people. “Whether medical experts and scientists believe it or not, COVID-19 is out to shorten the lifestyle of the people, it is a disease propagated by force for Nigerians to accept”.

The governor described the late jurist as brilliant, a jurist per excellence and a lover of peace; he prayed the Almighty Allah to grant him Aljanah fridaus. Earlier in a sermon, Justice Nurudeen Khalifa, urged Nigerians to live a life of emulation, pointing out that every man has a reward after death, but advised Nigerians on good living while alive.

