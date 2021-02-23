Kogi gov lauds Buhari over moves to establish gold processing cluster

News

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari initiatives towards creating jobs in the state and country.

 

The Federal Government was set to establish a Gold Processing Cluster in Kogi State as part of its job creation programmes and solid mineral development in the country.

 

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, disclosed this during her courtesy visit to the governor at the Gov  ernment House, Lokoja.

 

Akinlade said Kogi was selected in the North Central because of the abundant mineral resources in the state. She said the state was blessed with all kinds of mineral resources, which the government and the people needed to take advantage to create wealth for the people.

 

“Establishment of gold processing plants as well as other facilities that will help local miners in the state will help in boosting the state and the nation’s economies, job and wealth creation.

 

The project is to be sited in Mopa Muro Local Government Area of the state,” she said.

 

Continuing, Governor Bello equally commended the Federal Government for showing interest in solid minerals development in the country and particularly in Kogi, noting that the state was home to all kinds of solid minerals while urging more investments in the development of the nation’s steel sector.

 

Bello noted that the setting up of a Gold Processing Cluster in Kogi would again drive more investors into the state, which he said would surpass investment inflow into the state in the last quarter of the year 2020 when Kogi recorded the highest investment inflow in the country.

 

The governor assured the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development of his administration’s readiness to partner with the ministry in harnessing solid minerals in the state.

