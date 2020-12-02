Kogi gov presents N130bn 2021 budget to Assembly

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, yesterday presented a N130 billion 2021 budget of ‘Accelerated Recovery’ to the state House of Assembly.

The total sum of N130,546,068,026 as against N122,970,958,009 reversed budget for year 2020, representing an increase of N7,575,110,017 or 6.16 per cent. The governor, during his presentation at the Kogi State House of Assembly, said the fiscal strategy of government was anchored on the on-going Public Financial Management Reform (PFMR).

“Over the period 2021 to 2023 that the state government fiscal policy was directed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of spending; achieving better balance between capital and recurrent expenditure and also achieving greater control of the wage bill.

According to the governor, the total budget outlay of N130, 546,068,026 was divided into recurrent revenue of N82, 464,412,854 representing 63.17 per cen and capital receipts of N48, 081,655,172 representing 36.83 per cent.

On the objectives and target of the 2021 budget, Governor Yahaya Bello said the specific fiscal objectives of Kogi State was effective allocation of scarce resources to identified critical programmes and projects, with the following major targets to improve the quality and affordability of education available to citizens at all levels in order to produce the articulate and skilled manpower required for economic transformation of the state.

He also said that the budget would improve quality and access to healthcare leading to improvement in efficiency of the healthcare delivery system, to ensure food security and generate a high proportion of the GDP from agriculture and to also exploit the full commercial potentials of our location and endowments as a state and expand trade to ensure that products from agricultural and industrial activities have access to markets locally and internationally.

He also said that the 2021 budget would ensure gainful employments for the youth, create entrepreneurship opportunities, especially in agriculture and Infotech and develop their talents for livelihood, and to also achieve sustainable development and promote social-cum-economic development through culture and tourism and also to establish necessary frameworks for a robust mining and solid minerals sector with the aim of branding Kogi State as the foremost mining and minerals exploitation destination in the country.

