Kogi gov receives Fani-Kayode, advocates politics without bitterness

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday received in audience former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode at his Abuja residence. Bello commended Fani- Kayode for the visit, describing it as a welcome move.

 

The governor said the task of nation building is a collective one and that hands must be on deck to ensure that Nigeria remains an indivisible entity.

 

According to the governor, all stakeholders must ensure that the fight against insecurity is fought without any ethnic and regional biases. Bello stated that the support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in fighting insecurity and poverty in the country must be holistic irrespective of party differences, noting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the hope of Nigeria.

 

Confirming the parley, Chief Press Secretary to the Kogi State Governor, Onogwu Muhammed, in a statement issued yesterday, said Fani-Kayode was with Governor Bello in Abuja Sunday night and yesterday morning.

The former minister, who described Bello as a phenomenal leader and a bridge builder, said it was an honour to have spent quality time with the governor whom he described as “my friend and brother”.

 

“We had a very frank, candid, fruitful and productive discussion about the way forward for our country. This is a clear case of politics without bitterness and of building bridges.

This is a time that we as Nigerians must all come together as one to save our country,” he said. The governor and the former minister also visited Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, who is the Caretaker Chairman of the APC.

