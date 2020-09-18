Kogi gov slams US over ‘unjust’ visa ban

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, Friday slammed the recent visa ban; imposed on politicians alleged to have rigged the November 2019 election in the state by the United States of America (USA).

The U.S government on Monday slammed a visa restriction on some individuals; for allegedly rigging the November 2019 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States; as well as in the run-up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo governorship polls.

However, Bello in a letter addressed to the Ambassador of the United States of America; signed by the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State, Mrs Folashade Arike Ayoade; said the US should have created room no matter how slim for a fair hearing.

Yahaya Bello also appealed to the US government to accord greater empathy; more civility and much less disruption to nascent democracies.

The letter reads in part: “The Kogi State Government became aware of a United States Government list of individuals who received US visa restrictions for alleged electoral malpractices via a Press Statement to that effect posted on your Embassy website.

“In your own words, the still-unnamed individuals are cited as guilty of ‘acts of violence, intimidation, or corruption that harmed Nigerians and undermined the democratic process.’ They are also alleged to ‘have operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and undermined democratic principles and human rights.

“You also noted in the statement that the sanctions are derived from unspecified misconducts by the said individuals which extend from the February/March 2019 General Elections in Nigeria through the off-cycle November 2019 gubernatorial elections in Kogi and Bayelsa to the as yet unheld governorship contests in Edo and Ondo states.

“Please note that for the purposes of this protest letter we are only interested in the citations to the extent that they are referable to Kogi State and her citizens.”

Bello maintained that in line with Nigerian law, the few political parties and individuals who alleged widespread electoral malpractices had free rein to contest the outcome in court.

He continued: “Our concern right now is not the prerogative of the United States of America to impose entry restrictions on anyone, for any or no reason at all, which prerogative remains unfettered, but the room for atrocious misinformation which the timing of your Press Statement and the mention of the Kogi elections therein has created in our state.

“We find this unacceptable, and we protest your presumption. The least you could have done, if indeed this is about democracy and human rights as claimed is create room; no matter how slim, for fair hearing.

“As it is now, partisan speculations as to who is indicted; who is not and for what, has become cudgels; furiously swung in the media space by all comers. Your action has therefore added abundant grist to the rumour mills; and also electrified the merchants of fake news.”

