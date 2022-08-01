News

Kogi gov suspends monarch over Ajaokuta security breach

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has directed the immediate suspension of the Ohi of Eganyi and Chairman, Ajaokuta Traditional Area Council, HRH Musa Achuja, over the recent security breach in the area which led to the untimely deaths of some security personnel on their legitimate engagements of maintaining law and order.

 

In a letter to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kogi State, the governor also directed that the Chairman  of Ajaokuta Local Government Area, Hon Mustapha Aka’aba be queried over the breach and should reply within 24 hours.

 

The governor strongly  warned other traditional rulers across the state who may have connection in one way or the other with criminal elements in their domains to desist forthwith, saying that his administration will deal ruthlessly with anybody who romances with criminal elements no matter how highly placed they are

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

