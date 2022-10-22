Kogi govt denies plan to sell assets to rebuild burnt Assembly complex

Kogi State Government has debunked media reports suggesting that it is considering selling some of its assets to finance the reconstruction of the burnt State House of Assembly complex razed by fire on October 10 this year. The clarification came in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Friday, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, said a statement credited to his counterpart in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Idris Asiru to raise funds to rebuild the complex was “a deliberate misrepresentation”.

Fanwo stated that since assumption of office on Jan 27, 2016, Governor Yahaya Bello has been widely commended for his onslaught against crimes and criminality, which has made the state the safest in the North and one of the safest in the country. “The media space has been awash with stories that our Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning said the State Government was considering selling some assets to rebuild the burnt Assembly Complex. This is an unfortunate misrepresentation of what the Commissioner said at the event.

“The Commissioner said if there was a need to sell other Government properties to rebuild the Assembly, the Government would gladly do that. It was a statement to underscore the importance our Administration attaches to the legislative arm of Government in the state. Twisting that to mean the Government is planning to sell the assets of the state to rebuild the complex is a sentimental knife in the heart of our transparency and accountability as an administration. “No Government official said anything like what the media quoted the Commissioner to have said. It didn’t come from the Government or any official of Government. What was alleged to have been said is not the position of the State Government on the matter.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...