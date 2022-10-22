News

Kogi govt denies plan to sell assets to rebuild burnt Assembly complex

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Kogi State Government has debunked media reports suggesting that it is considering selling some of its assets to finance the reconstruction of the burnt State House of Assembly complex razed by fire on October 10 this year. The clarification came in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Friday, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, said a statement credited to his counterpart in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Idris Asiru to raise funds to rebuild the complex was “a deliberate misrepresentation”.

Fanwo stated that since assumption of office on Jan 27, 2016, Governor Yahaya Bello has been widely commended for his onslaught against crimes and criminality, which has made the state the safest in the North and one of the safest in the country. “The media space has been awash with stories that our Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning said the State Government was considering selling some assets to rebuild the burnt Assembly Complex. This is an unfortunate misrepresentation of what the Commissioner said at the event.

“The Commissioner said if there was a need to sell other Government properties to rebuild the Assembly, the Government would gladly do that. It was a statement to underscore the importance our Administration attaches to the legislative arm of Government in the state. Twisting that to mean the Government is planning to sell the assets of the state to rebuild the complex is a sentimental knife in the heart of our transparency and accountability as an administration. “No Government official said anything like what the media quoted the Commissioner to have said. It didn’t come from the Government or any official of Government. What was alleged to have been said is not the position of the State Government on the matter.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Address food insecurity in Nigeria, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led Federal Government to address the worsening food insecurity and the attendant hunger and starvation across the country.   PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, lamented that under President Muhammadu Buhari government, over 82.9 million Nigerians could […]
News Top Stories

Buhari needs cooperation, understanding to fight insecurity, says Tinubu

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…I’ve come to tell the President the truth – Zulum National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari needs the cooperation and understanding of the people in order to fight insecurity in the country. The APC chieftain said this on Monday night after a meeting […]
News

Osinbajo, Fayemi, others extol Oniru’s achievements on throne

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, alongside other eminent Nigerians, yesterday extolled the leadership virtues of Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu ‘Gbolahan Lawal, expressing optimism that Iru kingdom will witness more progress during his reign.   The duo spoke during their visit to the monarch on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica