Kogi Govt: EFCC’s fresh media trial clearly shows desperation to tarnish our image

The Kogi State Government has debunked an allegation of money laundering levelled against it by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), describing it as a sustenance of the persecution from the Abdulrasheed Bawa-led EFCC.

The government in a sharp reaction to a statement by the EFCC yesterday, observed that the Commission, with its present allegations, had shown clearly that it was desperately seeking to save its face after the Commission hit a roadblock in its N20 billion media trial.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication in Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo, however, noted that the commission went to the media before proper investigation, stressing that the EFCC was again set to embarrass itself and its legacy by again jumping to the media to continue its persecution of the Kogi State government.

While insisting that no money belonging to the Kogi State Government was laundered, the commissioner insisted that Nigerians should ask the EFCC if its “biased” corruption searchlight was only meany for Kogi State. Fanwo said: “The media trial by the EFCC is a calculated and orchestrated plan to embarrass the State Government by going after its Officials and Associates with trumped up charges to satisfy the destructive fangs of their paymasters.”

The government in its reaction said that the inclination of the EFCC was against the acknowledgment of due process and financial accountability given to the Kogi State Government by international organisations.

It particularly cited the recent honour accorded the Kogi State Government by the World Bank funded SFTAS project in which Kogi was lifted above peers in financial accountability. The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a press statement on the website of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to the effect that they arraigned some persons who they alleged were linked with laundering monies belonging to the Government of Kogi State.

“In as much as we would not want to delve into the depth of the matter which is now subjudice, it is pertinent to draw the attention of the general public to the fact that the desperation of the EFCC to crucify Kogi State at all costs may have landed them in another trouble. “Unlike the EFCC that has been known for serial contempt of court under the current leadership; we are committed to allow the law to take its due course on the matter and our innocence, again, proven beyond reasonable doubt.

“It would be recalled that this same EFCC once accused the Kogi State Government of stashing N20 billion naira bailout funds in a fixed deposit account. “When the legal fireworks were about to ruffle their biased feathers, they quickly backed out and claimed the money had been returned to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Till date, they have not shown Nigerians any proof of the return of any monies belonging to the Kogi State Government. It is trite that what does not exist cannot be taken or returned.

“The media trial by the EFCC is a calculated and orchestrated plan to embarrass the State Government by going after its Officials and Associates with trumped up charges to satisfy the destructive fangs of their paymasters. “Let it be on record that no money belonging to the Kogi State Government was laundered. SFTAS is a World Bank accountability project to ensure the Government stays accountable to the people.

