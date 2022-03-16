Kogi govt to Lukman: Your unceremonious exit as PGF DG has affected your reasoning

… as NLC debunks ousted PGF DG’s claims

The Kogi State Gove r nment has slammed ex- Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman over his outbursts against Governor Yahaya Bello and All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) headed by Mai Mala Buni.

Lukman had accused the party leadership of extorting aspirants ahead of the March 26 National Convention and also asked that Bello be prevented from getting the presidential ticket of the party. The former PGF DG also alleged that Bello had yet to commence payment of the N30,000 minimum to workers. But in a statement yesterday by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the state government said Lukman’s allegations were baseless. The statement added that he should not “allow the frustration of his unceremonious and embarrassing exit as the Director-General of PGF take possession of his reasoning to the extent of disparaging party leaders”.

Meanwhile, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Onu Edoka, confirmed that the state government had embarked on the payment of N30,000 minimum wage to workers, saying the Bello administration is not owing salaries or paying 25 per cent of salaries as claimed by Lukman. Edoka, in an interview with the media on Tuesday, said the minimum wage was only approved for civil servants on levels 1 to 6, adding that “it is not true that workers earn 25 per cent of their salaries”. Fanwo, in his statement, said: “It is unfortunate that Lukman could allow the frustration of his unceremonious and embarrassing exit as the Director-General of PGF take possession of his reasoning to the extent of accusing His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni’s APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of extorting aspirants ahead of the March 26 National Convention.

