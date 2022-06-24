Kogi govt vows to nab culprits as gunmen attack Okehi police station

Some yet-to-be identified gunmen have attacked Eika-Ohizenyi Police Station in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State, the state government has disclosed.

A statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Information and Communications in the state, Kingsley Fanwo, said the men of the underworld killed one person at the station before their operation was foiled by security agents.

The attack was said to have occurred midnight Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state government has vowed to ensure that the fleeing criminals are apprehended and brought to justice.

Fanwo said that the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, had directed the office of the State Security Adviser to mobilise adequate security personnel and equipment to the affected area to ensure watertight security and restore confidence in the citizens.

The state government commended the gallantry of security operatives who resisted the attack and reduced casualties.

He quoted Gov. Bello as assuring citizens of the state government’s readiness to implement an effective action plan to avert reoccurrence, while also working closely with the security chiefs in the state as well as the people in the affected area.

While urging citizens of Okehi to cooperate with security agencies to flush out the criminals, Fanwo noted that the state government would take full responsibility for the medical treatment of those injured in the unfortunate attack.

“The Kogi State Government wishes to inform the general public of an attack by some yet to be identified criminal elements in their cowardice best, on the Eika-Ohizenyi Police Station in Okehi Local Government Area at midnight of Thursday 23rd June, 2022.

“We commend the gallantry of the security operatives who resisted the attack with utmost bravery and professionalism to reduce the level of casualties. We shall wait for the Kogi State Police Command to release official reports. Meanwhile, interim reports available to us show there was one casualty recorded at the scene of the attack which was foiled by security agents.

“The Executive Governor of Kogi State has directed the office of the State Security Adviser to mobilise adequate security personnel and equipment to the affected area to ensure watertight security and restore confidence in the citizens as the State Government implements an effective action plan to avert reoccurrence, while also working closely with the security chiefs in the state as well as the people in the affected area,” the statement read.

“We wish to appeal to residents of Okehi to cooperate with security agencies as necessary measures will be put in place to curb violent crimes in the area and also flush out the criminal elements bent on denting the security credentials of our dear state which is comparatively the safest in the country today. All the broadcast stations of the state have been directed to publicise the curfew for public enlightenment.

“Government will also rely on credible intelligence from our patriotic citizens that will lead to the arrest of the criminals as no resource will be spared in ensuring safety of the lives and property of the Kogi people. The State Government will also take full responsibility for the medical treatment of those injured in the unfortunate attack.

“We wish to assure the people of Kogi State that normalcy has returned to Okehi after the State Government-led efforts at restoring peace with the full cooperation of our conventional and local law enforcement agents. Be confident to go about your normal activities as Government will do everything to keep you safe. And to the criminals, Kogi State will not shirk its responsibility by passing buck. We will go after all criminal elements and bring them to justice,” the statement added.

