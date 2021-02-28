News

Kogi Grand Khadi bags good governance award

Given his commitment and high sense of integrity in the dispensation of justice in the Islamic jurisprudence, the Kogi State Grand Khadi, Justice Abdulkarim Aruwa, has been honoured with the award of good governance.

 

The award ceremony which took place at the state’s Sharia Court of Justice, Satuarday in Lokoja, was at the instance of the Kogi Youth for Good Governance Ambassador. Justice Aruwa, while receiving the award praised the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for giving the state Judiciary and by extension, the Sharia Court of appeal necessary support in the dispensation of justice in the state.

The state Grand Khadi equally praised the group for recognising, even when he was not the type that accept recognition from any group. He said several entireties have been made to him by groups to be honoured which he has turned down because he preferred to be recognized by God, rather than man.

 

The State Sharia Court head who said the youth demographic of the association also contributed in convincing him to accept the award, said he was a member of the Muslim Students Society (MSS), a body he will never graduate from as long as he lived.

