Kogi Guber: APC Candidate, Ododo Receives Tinubu’s Blessings, Set For Victory

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, gave the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, his blessings, ahead of the November 11, 2023, elections in the state.

Ododo, who emerged as the Kogi APC governorship candidate through a direct primary election on April 14 and was ratified through a special Congress of the party on April 15, was presented to Tinubu by Governor Yahaya Bello in Abuja.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Chairman of Kogi APC, Abdullahi Bello; were among the party stakeholders who interacted with Ododo during his visit to the President-elect.

Tinubu, while congratulating the candidate, lifted his hand up as a show of acceptance and affirmation of his candidacy and expressed absolute confidence in the capacity of APC to win the November governorship election, landslide, in Kogi State.

New Telegraph had on Friday reported that Ododo also received President Muhammadu Buhari’s blessings as the party’s flagbearer in the November election.

While briefing State House Correspondents after he was presented to the President by Governor Yahaya Bello, he said he was committed to building on the unparalleled developmental strides of the Governor, which were achieved through inclusive governance, if elected in the forthcoming polls.

The Governorship Candidate said, with his wealth of experience in the private and public financial sectors, as well as the opportunity of learning from Bello, who he described as a great leader to Kogites, he was well equipped to steer the ship of the confluence state in the desired direction.

He said specifically that he was confident of APC’s victory in the November governorship election.

Governor Yahaya Bello had also expressed delight in the capacity of the APC candidate to deliver even more wins for the party in the state and assured Kogi residents of continuity in the infrastructure renewal master plan, which his administration had embarked upon for more than seven years.

He reiterated that the APC in Kogi State was one united family, noting that the party was very well positioned to win the next governorship election, a landslide.

