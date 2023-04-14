Politics Top Stories

Kogi Guber: APC Holds Direct Governorship Primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Kogi State Chapter will on Friday conduct a primary election to produce the governorship candidate ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial election in the state.

New Telegraph reports that the state chapter had concluded plans to hold a direct mode of primary.

Addressing the members of the party at a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday evening, the Chairman Congress Committee and Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Bello Matawalle said only up-to-date financial members whose names are on the register will be allowed to vote.

Those to slug it out at the primary election are Barr. Salami Ozigi Deedat, Hon. Usman Ododo, Dr Sanusi Ohiare, Sen. Smart Adeyemi and Prof. Stephen Ocheni. They are the major contenders.

It would be recalled that the Kogi State Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja, former Accountant General, Jibrin Momoh, and Asiru Idris, former Commissioner For Finance, Budget and Economic Planning on Thursday withdrew from the Governorship raceg

Banji Jimoh, Muhammad Jamiu Asuku, Friday Idachaba and Hajia Halima Alfa have also withdrawn from the race.

Their withdrawal was announced by the Chief Returning Officer for the APC Governorship Primary, Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

