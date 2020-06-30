Kogi Guber : Appeal Court reserves judgment in Wada, PDP appeal

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division yesterday reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the November 2019 election in Kogi State, Engineer Musa Wada, to a date to be communicated to parties.

The Justice Adamu Jauro-led panel reserved judgment after listening to arguments by parties in the matter, which include Governor Yahaya Bello, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The appellants are seeking to upturn the judgment of Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal delivered on May 23.

The tribunal had on May 23 upheld the November 16, 2019 election and affirmed Bello as a validly elected governor for “inability of the petitioners to substantiate allegations of over voting and violence in the election.”

Justice Kaigama, who led the three-man panel had also gone ahead to award the cost of N500,000 each against Wada and PDP to be paid to the respondents. However, there was a dissenting judgment delivered by Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele.

Ovbiagele, in his judgment, nullified the election and ordered INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Governor Bello.

He also ordered INEC to conduct fresh elections within 90 days in seven local government areas where there were allegations of violence and massive irregularities. He described the election as being “deeply flawed.”

But not satisfied with the majority judgment, PDP and its candidate approached the Appeal Court, where they prayed the court to upturn the decision of Kogi State Governorship Election Tribunal on the ground that the panel erred in their judgment wherein they held that the petitioners failed to prove cases of violence and over voting.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, counsel to PDP and Engineer Wada, Jibril Okutepa, SAN, prayed the court to declare Wada winner of the election, having met the constitutional requirement of majority of lawful votes cast and spread.

