Kogi Guber : Appeal Court upholds Bello’s election

Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division yesterday upheld the election of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

 

The appellate court, in separate unanimous judgment by five-man panel led by Justice Adamu Jauro, dismissed four appeals that challenged the return of Governor Bello as valid winner of the gubernatorial election that held in the State on November 16, 2019.

 

The appellate court held that the appeals, which sought to upturn earlier verdicts of Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that affirmed Bello of the All Progressives Con- gress (APC), as the winner of the governorship contest, lacked merit.

 

The court said it found no reason to dislodge the decision of the tribunal that the petitioners failed to prove their case to warrant the nullification of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s declaration that governor Bello garnered the highest number of valid votes cast at the election.

 

Consequently, the appellate court dismissed the four appeals that were filed against INEC, Governor Bello and APC, by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Actions People’s Party (APP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and the Democratic People’s Party (DPP).

