Kogi Guber: Court nullifies APC’s delegate list

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday nullified and set aside the purported Ward and Local Government congresses conducted on February 7 by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State for the purpose of nominating its governorship candidate for November governorship election. The court voided the two congresses on the grounds that they were not conducted in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, and the Constitution of the APC. Delivering Judgment in a suit instituted by a group of aggrieved APC members led by Rilwan Okpanachi, JusticeJames Omotosho barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), from according to recognition or using the unlawful delegates list that emanated from unlawful congresses for the party for the purpose of selecting its governorship flag bearer. Justice Omotosho while nullifying the purported Ward and Local Government congresses, ordered APC leadership to conduct fresh ones that would be in compliance with Section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022 and Section 13 of the party’s constitution.

The court, however, agreed with the plaintiffs that the APC in Kogi state, failed to conduct Ward and Local Government congresses as stipulated by relevant provisions of the law.

The commission described such access as an intrusive one that violates consumer privacy on multiple levels, “including, and especially third-party privacy rights of persons who provided their personal information or data to customers or borrowers of digital lenders, but has no relationship or privity to the transaction[s] be- tween such customers and the digital lenders”.

Jonathan best president ever had in Nigeria–Mohammed

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has described the former president of Nigeria Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as the best president Nigeria ever had. The former minister of the FCT, made the statement when he received Jonathan on a condolence visit over the death of his elder brother, Abubakar Mohammed, who died last week in Turkey at […]
Canada court orders end to trucker bridge blockade

  A  Canadian judge has granted a court order to end a truckers’ blockade of a vital trade link with the US. The chief justice of Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice said the injunction would come into effect at 19:00 local time (midnight GMT) on Friday, reports the BBC. The Ambassador Bridge, linking Windsor, Ontario, […]
Trafficking: 10 girls rescued, 2 arrested by police in Benin Republic

Ten girls who are victims of human trafficking have been rescued by the operatives attached to Police Force Criminal Investigative Department (FCID), Alagbon, Lagos State. Two suspected human traffickers were arrested in the process and other suspects. Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos yesterday, Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Usman Belel, said on […]

