Kogi Guber: Court nullifies APC’s delegate list

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday nullified and set aside the purported Ward and Local Government congresses conducted on February 7 by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State for the purpose of nominating its governorship candidate for November governorship election. The court voided the two congresses on the grounds that they were not conducted in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, and the Constitution of the APC. Delivering Judgment in a suit instituted by a group of aggrieved APC members led by Rilwan Okpanachi, JusticeJames Omotosho barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), from according to recognition or using the unlawful delegates list that emanated from unlawful congresses for the party for the purpose of selecting its governorship flag bearer. Justice Omotosho while nullifying the purported Ward and Local Government congresses, ordered APC leadership to conduct fresh ones that would be in compliance with Section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022 and Section 13 of the party’s constitution.

The court, however, agreed with the plaintiffs that the APC in Kogi state, failed to conduct Ward and Local Government congresses as stipulated by relevant provisions of the law. tors are the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Economic and Financial Crimes Com- mission (EFCC), National Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB). In a statement issued yesterday, FCCPC the Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer Babatunde Irukera said the action was consistent with the commission’s position.

The commission described such access as an intrusive one that violates consumer privacy on multiple levels, “including, and especially third-party privacy rights of persons who provided their personal information or data to customers or borrowers of digital lenders, but has no relationship or privity to the transaction[s] be- tween such customers and the digital lenders”.