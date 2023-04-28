Kogi Guber: I’ll Run Inclusive Govt If Elected – Dino Melaye

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, Sen. Dino Maleye has said he will run an inclusive administration that will effectively harness the resources of the state if elected.

Sen. Maleye who spoke when he visited the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, HRM Alhaji Ado Ibrahim, said he is in the Kogi governorship race to restore sanity and purpose to governance in the state.

A statement issued by his media team stated that the PDP candidate promised to actualise “his vision of uniting, stabilising and repositioning Kogi State for greater productivity in the overall interest of the people.”

Senator Maleye assured that he would guarantee economic renewal, massive infrastructure development, quality employment and empowerment of citizens of Kogi State.

He called on all Kogites to remain steadfast in the determination to rescue the state from the excruciating stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in Kogi State and give the people a new lease of life.

The Ohinoyi, who praised the legislative vibrancy of the PDP candidate as a member of the House of Representatives and senator, said his credibility, astuteness, and performance in the chambers stood him out among his peers.

He described Senator Maleye as a worthy son whom he knew from childhood, disclosing that the Ebira council of chiefs had already concluded plans to confer a traditional title on him.

“The council of chiefs has already concluded plans to confer a traditional title on you for your steadfastness, bravery, astuteness, and efforts towards ensuring good governance in our country and Kogi State in particular,” he disclosed.