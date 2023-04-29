Kogi Guber: I’ll Tackle Ecological Challenges, Provide Agric Incentives – Melaye

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 Kogi State governorship election, Sen. Dino Melaye has assured he would make ecological challenges in Koton Karfi Local Government Area a priority if elected.

Melaye who spoke on Saturday when he visited the Ohimege Igu of Koton Karfi, HRM Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isa Koto, also promised to provide incentives to encourage the people to go into agriculture, trading, and transportation businesses.

A statement by his Media aide quoted the PDP candidate as telling the royal father that he executed 19 projects in Katon Karfi Local Government within the four years he served as senator.

“I have a very special relationship with Kogi Local Government and by the grace of God, when elected as governor, I will focus attention on the needs of our people, particularly the ecological challenges in this area.

“We are not unaware that the major business in this area is agriculture, trading, and transportation. We shall make these ventures the focus of our administration by providing incentives that will encourage our people.

“I will be a Kogi governor that will govern our state in the fear of God. I will run an all-inclusive governance not as an Igala, Ebira, Okun, Kakanda, Bassa, Koto, or Nupe governor but a governor for all under the guidance of the Almighty God,” he said.

Melaye expressed the hope that Kogi West would produce the governor of Kogi State under Alhaji Isa Koto as Chairman of the Kogi West traditional rulers.

The royal father who canvassed for campaign on ideas and issues among the participating political parties, said democracy has come to stay in Nigeria.

The PDP candidate also visited the Methodist Synod in Lokoja, Kogi State, and recalled that since his emergence as the governorship candidate in the forthcoming election, he had been going around the state to meet with Kogites from all walks of life.

“I have also been meeting with both Church leaders and Islamic clerics in our state to seek their support and prayers ahead of the election,” he said.

The Bishop of the Methodist Church, Rt. Rev. Albert Olorunmade prayed for Senator Melaye’s success at the poll.