Kogi Guber: LP Female Aspirant Takes Battle To Abuja

…vows to tackle political intolerance, hostility

As Kogi State gubernatorial elections’ processes heat up, a female aspirant on the platform of the Labour Party, Dr Atule Ahmadu-Afolabi has taken her fight to Abuja, scouting for both Kogi indigenes and other supporters.

She said she has the ability to tackle political discrimination and other social vices that threaten security and democratic principles in the state.

The aspirant who was at the Party’s Presidential Campaign Office, the venue for governorship screening, in Abuja on Tuesday noted that Kogi state has been characterized by so many political abnormalities, which only a determined and caring mother can change.

While she decried the rate of political intolerance and hostility to the women folk in the state, she vowed not to be deterred by any of the antics which male politicians were using to scare women away.

Ahmadu-Afolabi disclosed that her decision, seeking to occupy the Lord Lugard House in Lokoja as the next Governor of the state, was predicated on the urgent need to salvage the state from imminent collapse, due to maladministration.

She further stated that apart from denying civil servants their legitimate wages by the present administration, the state’s healthcare system was in a deep mess.

According to her, both human and natural resources which Kogi is endowed with, have not been properly harnessed and managed by successive governments in the state.

” Going through the health institutions, some of them don’t have basic paracetamol. These are the things we are here to change.

“My main focus is to ensure that Kogi state is economically viable through selfless services.

If you are driving around the state now, you could see hunger physically on the faces of the people. That is why I am here to change the narrative for good”

