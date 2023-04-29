News

Kogi Guber: Ododo, APC’s candidate, gets Buhari’s blessings

The Governorship Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November, 2023 Governorship election in Kogi State, Mr. Usman Ododo has been presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the incumbent, Alhaji Yahya Bello. After meeting Buhari behind closed doors, Ododo told newsmen at the Presidential Villa that if elected, he will commit himself to building on the unparalleled developmental strides of Bello, whom he praised for running an inclusive government as the state’s chief executive.

He said with his wealth of experience in the private and public financial sectors, as well as the opportunity of learning from Bello he was well equipped to steer the ship of the state towards the desired direction of growth and development. Ododo also added specifically that he was confident of APC’s victory in the November governorship election.

It could be recalled that Ododo emerged the party’s governorship candidate on April 14 and was ratified through a Special Congress of the party on April 15. Addressing the media, Bello expressed delight in the capacity of the APC candidate to deliver even more wins for the party in the state just as he also assured residents of continuity in the scale and scope of infrastructure renewal master- plan, which his administration had embarked upon for more than seven years. He reiterated that the APC in Kogi State was one united family, noting that the party was very well positioned to win the election landslide. The President advised the party in Kogi state to embark on issue-based election campaign so as to ensure that it (APC) retains the state at the coming polls.

