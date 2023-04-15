Primary: Ododo Emerges Kogi APC Guber Candidate

Politics Top Stories

Following the All Progressives Congress (APC) direct primary election held in Kogi State on Friday ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial election, the Auditor-General of the state, Usman Ahmed Ododo has emerged as the winner of the election.

Patrick Obahiagbon, the Secretary of the Primary Election Committee declared that Ododo scored 78,704 votes to beat his rivals.

Shaibu Abubakar Audu got 763 votes, Stephen Ikani Ocheni scored 532 votes, Sanusi Ohaire polled 424 votes and Senator Smart Adeyemi got 311 votes.

New Telegraph reports that the result of the keenly contested election was declared around 1.30 am on Saturday.

According to the breakdown, 83,419 party members were accredited for the election.

However, the name of Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, one of the contestants, was missing from the result sheet.

This may not be unconnected with the earlier report, which quoted the chairman of the APC screening committee, Mohammed Bello Matawale, to have said Ajaka, a member of the APC National Working Committee, was barred from the election.

A source stated that Ajaka left the state for Abuja on Friday to lodge his grievances against the election.

Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya Bello has said the primary election across the 239 wards of the state was peaceful and orderly.

However, our correspondent noted that parallel elections were held in some local government areas.

It was gathered that parallel elections were held in the nine local government areas in the eastern senatorial District, including Lokoja, Kogi-Kotokarfei and Ajaokuta.

