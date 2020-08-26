Kogi guber: Supreme Court decides Bello, Wada’s fate Aug 31

The Supreme Court yesterday fixed August 31 to deliver judgements in two separate appeals seeking to nullify the election of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

A panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Ibrahim, fixed the date after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument.

The first appeal was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the state, Musa Wada, while the second appeal was filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Natasha Akpoti.

The two appeals separately alleged that Governor Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not validly elected by the majority of lawful votes cast.

They, however, separately prayed the apex court to set aside the concurrent judgements of both the Kogi State Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, which refused to void the election of Governor Bello.

The two appeals separately had as Respondents INEC, Governor Bello and the APC. The apex court, however, in a separate judgement dismissed an appeal filed by the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) against Bello.

The appeal was dismissed after it was withdrawn by counsel to the party, M. S. Ibrahim. The court held that the appeal had become an academic exercise on ground that the party fielded an under-aged candidate that was 31 years old as at the time of the election. It, however, awarded a cost of N200, 000 against the DPP.

The majority judgement of the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal had separately affirmed the election of Yahaya.

Not satisfied with the two previous judgements, the appellants had approached the apex court. INEC had on November 18, 2019 declared Bello of the APC as the winner of the Kogi State governorship election.

