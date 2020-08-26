News

Kogi guber: Supreme Court decides Bello, Wada’s fate Aug 31

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comments Off on Kogi guber: Supreme Court decides Bello, Wada’s fate Aug 31

The Supreme Court yesterday fixed August 31 to deliver judgements in two separate appeals seeking to nullify the election of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

 

A panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Ibrahim, fixed the date after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument.

 

The first appeal was filed  by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the state, Musa Wada, while the second appeal was filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Natasha Akpoti.

 

The two appeals separately alleged that Governor Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not validly elected by the majority of lawful votes cast.

 

They, however, separately prayed the apex court to set aside the concurrent judgements of both the Kogi State Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal and the Court  of Appeal, Abuja division, which refused to void the election of Governor Bello.

 

The two appeals separately had as Respondents INEC, Governor Bello and the APC. The apex court, however, in a separate judgement dismissed an appeal filed by the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) against Bello.

 

The appeal was dismissed after it was withdrawn by counsel to the party, M. S. Ibrahim. The court held that the appeal had become an academic exercise on ground that the party fielded an under-aged candidate that was 31 years old as at the time of the election. It, however, awarded a cost of N200, 000 against the DPP.

 

The majority judgement of the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal had separately affirmed the election of Yahaya.

 

Not satisfied with the two previous judgements, the appellants had approached the apex court. INEC had on November 18, 2019 declared Bello of the APC as the winner of the Kogi State governorship election.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ex-NIMASA Director bags 49 years jail term for N1.5bn fraud

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Ibrahim Buba of a Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday sentenced a former Executive Director at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Captain Ezekiel Bala Agaba, to a cumulative jail term of 49 years over N1.5 billion fraud. The judge found Agaba guilty of seven counts of conversion and criminal breach of […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Aviation palliatives ready soon, says Minister

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

T he much awaited bailout for the aviation industry is set to be announced any time from now according to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika. There are indications that the Federal Government had concluded the decision to assist the sector with $57.8 million (about N26,125,600,000). Sirika, at a press briefing Saturday after a test […]
News

Excess weight in toddlers can set stage for heart disease

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

    Researchers in Australia said overweight and obese children may show signs of cardiovascular disease risk even before age 11.   These were the findings of a new study published in the journal, ‘Pediatrics’. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a general term for conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels. It’s usually associated with a […]

%d bloggers like this: