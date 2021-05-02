Metro & Crime

Kogi: Gunmen kill Pension Commissioner, Local Council boss missing

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja Comment(0)

Unknown gunmen on Saturday killed a Pension Board Commissioner, Hon. Solomon Akeweje.

Also the Chairman of West Local Government Area,  Mr. Pius Kiawole, who said to be in the vehicle with the late Akeweje, is missing.

 

However, the Kogi State Police Command has said it has commenced search for the whereabout of the council Chairman.

 

It was learnt that Solomon Akeweje was shot dead on Saturday evening by unknown gunmen in his vehicle at Eruku some few kilometers to Egbe while returning from Ilorin, Kwara State.

 

The Kogi State Police spokesman, DSP William Ovye Aya, who confirmed the incident on Sunday evening, said Kolawole was coming from Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State to Egbe in Kogi State with Akeweje in the same car when they were attacked by gunmen at Eruku, the boundary between the two states.

 

He added that the remains of the late Akeweje, had been deposited at ECWA Hospital, Egbe while the whereabouts of Kolawole remaimed unknown.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

