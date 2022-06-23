Metro & Crime

Kogi House of Assembly: ‘Impeached, suspended members are black legs’

Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

The Kogi State House of Assembly has described the three impeached and suspended members of the House as ‘black legs’ whose stock in trade was to cause disharmony between the executive and legislative arms of government and amongst members of the House.

The house’s position followed the deliberation on the discovery that the suspended lawmakers forged members’ signatures in what the house described as evil machinations to impeach the Speaker.

Recall that three lawmakers, Hon. Ahmed Ahmed former Deputy Speaker, Hon. Abdullahi Bello, former Majority Leader and Hon. Moses Ododo, former Chief Whip, who was last week impeached and suspended, released a statement where they claimed to have purportedly impeached the Speaker by a notice signed by 19 members.

Consequently, the House at its plenary Wednesday ordered its Ethics and Privileges Committee to commence investigation into the alleged forgery as members whose signatures were found in the documents have denied ever signing any impeachment notice against the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mathew Kolawole.

They accused the former Deputy Speaker of betrayal of trust, pointing out that the signatures collected to serve as an attachment to the communique endorsing Governor Yahaya Bello’s Presidential ambition were maliciously used by him to further his inordinate ambition of removing the Speaker

The House members described the actions of the former Principal Officers as shameful, and reprehensible and demanded an unreserved apology from them.

Ruling on the matter, the Speaker, Prince Mathew Kolawole described the action of the three suspended members as a gross violation of the house rules and privileges, and directed the Chairman Ethics and Privileges to do a diligent investigation on the matter by giving the accused members fair hearing and report back to the house.

However, the Speaker did not time frame for the submission of the report.

 

