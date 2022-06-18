News

Kogi House of Assembly impeaches deputy speaker, others

Kogi State House of Assembly yesterday impeached its Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Muhammed, while three other principal officers were suspended. In an emergency sitting held at the assembly complex in Lokoja yesterday, the lawmakers accused Muhammed of gross misconduct and arbitrary use of office. In a motion of urgent importance read by Enema Paul, member representing Okura Constituency, he said 17 lawmakers signed the impeachment the deputy speaker and suspension of three other principal officers. It was gathered that, 17 out of the 25 lawmakers were present during the impeachment process.

The three principal officers removed from office and later suspended are; Bello Hassan Balogun (Majority Leader); Idris Ndako (Deputy Majority Leader) and Edoko Moses Ododo (Chief Whip). The House, however, announced Alfa Momoh Rabiu, lawmaker representing Ankpa II as the new deputy speaker. Other new principal officers elected are; Muktar Bajeh, (Majority Leader); Umar Isah Tanimu (Deputy Majority Leader); Enema Paul, (Deputy Chief Whip) and Ahmed Dahiru (Chief Whip). The Speaker of the House, Prince Mathew Kolawole, had earlier announced the dissolution of all the standing committees.

Before the impeachment process, there was heavy presence of security personnel at the assembly complex consisting the Nigerian Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) and Department of State Services (DSS). Muhammed represented Ankpa I in House.

 

Our Reporters

