Kogi jailbreak: 100 rearrested, others return voluntarily

• It’s politically-motivated ahead 2023 – Analysts

• I don’t want stories, crush perpetrators – Bello

Following the attack on the Kabba Correctional Centre, Kogi State, in which two soldiers were feared killed and about 200 inmates freed, the Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday swiftly activated the security network to put the situation under control with close to 100 inmates already re-arrested.

In view of this, the governor directed that the Commander of Army Records, Commissioner of Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and other conventional security agencies to form a synergy with local Vigilance group and hunters to immediately ensure the steady rearrest of the escaped inmates.

Speaking through the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, the governor said: “The hot chase also made some of them turn themselves in.

“Close to 100 inmates have been rearrested and calm has returned to Kabba town as the citizens are already going about their normal businesses. It is a testament of people’s confidence in their government to ensure security.”

However, a top chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), while reacting to the development, alleged that the attack was politically-motivated.

The APC chieftain noted that it was imperative for the governor to weed out elements within who he said were working with “enemies outside” to undermine the government in its area of strength.

The source, a former governor, who preferred anonymity, added it was not a secret that Bello was a pillar in the ruling party on security issues and tackling of same.

He said: “No one is fooled. I knew it would come to this. Yahaya Bello has surprised many people in terms of his acceptance in the public and good standing in the media. All this is about putting a dent on his selling point ahead of 2023, and he should look inwards. But I know him, he will surely tackle it.”

Meanwhile, there had been an intercepted report on a coordinated plan to make Kogi State insecure. Quoting intelligence reports, impeccable sources had hinted that a number of attacks are on the line to be launched to be celebrated in the media.

According to the report, it is to whittle down the strong security selling point of the Governor in view of unending commendations across Nigeria. New Telegraph gathered that target areas are Koton-karfe, Mopamuro, Yagba East, Yagba West, Adavi, Ankpa and Idah.

On Monday, Fanwo had said: “We can confirm that some gunmen attacked the Kabba Custodial Centre but investigations are still on to clearly ascertain the number of inmates that escaped from the Centre.

We also lost two security operatives. That is the number we have at the moment.” The State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (retd), is currently at the Centre with the Kogi State Commission- er of Police and the Commander, Army Records, Lokoja. Omodara said: “Security Agencies have zeroed in to ensure those who escaped are rearrested as well as trail the masterminds of the attack.

“We have confidence in our security agencies to unmask the masterminds responsible for the attack and get them apprehended.

“Our security network has led to the rearrest of majority of the inmates that escaped as some have also come back to the centre on their own. “Security agencies, traditional rulers and local hunters are working in synergy to ensure normalcy.

We urge Kogi citizens and citizens of neighbouring states to help volunteer information that will ensure the apprehension of the masterminds of the dastardly act.”

“Our people should go about their normal businesses as security agencies are doing their best to ensure security of lives and property in the face of the unfortunate breach.”

The governor has, however, asked security operatives to crush perpetrators, saying no stone should be left unturned.

