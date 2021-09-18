News

Kogi jailbreak: Political saboteurs behind attack, says state govt

Posted on Author Juliana Francis Comment(0)

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, yesterday, accused political opponents of Governor Yahaya Bello, of being behind the attack at the Kabba Correctional Centre, where over 250 inmates escaped. According to Fanwo, Bello, vexed by the killing of two soldiers during the jailbreak, has given a marching order that the fleeing inmates should be tracked and rearrested. It will be recalled that on September 13, gunmen attacked the Kabba Custodial facility with explosives, killing two soldiers and injuring others. It was also stated that at least over 200 inmates escaped.

Fanwo said that the attack was meant to rubbish Bello’s security architecture and his political strategies. This was also as he revealed that the state government was already looking into the attack, with a view to fishing out those sabotaging the state. He promised to make such findings public when the time is ripe. Fanwo said about 126 inmates had returned to the centre of their freewill. He then urged the federal government (FG) to strengthen security agencies and correctional facilities in Nigeria in order to avoid similar occurrences.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Northern group challenges HURIWA members to visit territories in Borno, others without security cover

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Coalition of Northern East Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD) has joined issues with the Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) over the latter’s position on the continuous stay of Service Chiefs. In a recent statement, HURIWA had attacked the Northern elders for their unrelenting call on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Service […]
News Top Stories

U.S: Corruption in judiciary, immigration fueling human trafficking in Nigeria

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

  The United States of America has identified systemic corruption, especially in the Judiciary and Immigration services, as some of the factors frustrating efforts in eliminating human trafficking in Nigeria.   The U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, listed other factors to include poor funding of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons […]
News

Ondo guber: PDP, ADC, ZLP, ADP substitute candidates

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the substitution of candidates by four of 17 political parties fielding candidates for the October 10 Ondo governorship election. A statement by National Commissioner, Mr. Festus Okoye, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Action Democratic Party (ADP), withdrew and substituted their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica