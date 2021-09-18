Kogi jailbreak: Political saboteurs behind attack, says state govt

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, yesterday, accused political opponents of Governor Yahaya Bello, of being behind the attack at the Kabba Correctional Centre, where over 250 inmates escaped. According to Fanwo, Bello, vexed by the killing of two soldiers during the jailbreak, has given a marching order that the fleeing inmates should be tracked and rearrested. It will be recalled that on September 13, gunmen attacked the Kabba Custodial facility with explosives, killing two soldiers and injuring others. It was also stated that at least over 200 inmates escaped.

Fanwo said that the attack was meant to rubbish Bello’s security architecture and his political strategies. This was also as he revealed that the state government was already looking into the attack, with a view to fishing out those sabotaging the state. He promised to make such findings public when the time is ripe. Fanwo said about 126 inmates had returned to the centre of their freewill. He then urged the federal government (FG) to strengthen security agencies and correctional facilities in Nigeria in order to avoid similar occurrences.

Like this: Like Loading...